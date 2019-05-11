Game Notes vs. Salt Lake

Tonight's Game: It's game one of a nine-game homestand for the Reno Aces. Tonight's game will be the first of four against the Salt Lake Bees. Reno will send righty Braden Shipley to the hill in his second start of 2019. He made his first start on May 6 against Sacramento on the road allowing three runs in four innings in a no-decision. The appearance will be Shipley's first start at Greater Nevada Field since he earned a loss on April 20, 2018 against the El Paso Chihuahuas. Shipley will face Bees' lefty Jose Suarez in his second start of 2019 as well. He comes into tonight's game having thrown just five innings on the season which came last week in a no-decision to the Chihuahuas. He was 1-4 with a 4.48 ERA over 78.1 innings for Salt Lake in 2018.

Welcome Back Ildemaro: Infielder Ildemaro Vargas makes his return to Triple-A Reno tonight against Salt Lake after spending the first month and a half of the season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Vargas hit .200 in 55 at-bats with the D-backs with a home run and four RBIs in 26 games played. Vargas has played for the Aces in parts of the last three seasons and was a big part of the offense during that time. In 1222 Triple-A at-bats with the Aces from 2016-2018, Vargas hit .318 with 79 doubles, 137 RBIs, and a .363 on-base percentage. He was an All-PCL selection at shortstop in 2018. His 286 career games played for Reno is good for fourth in franchise history. Cole Gillespie leads that category with 374 games.

Cannon: Outfielder Abraham Almonte picked up his third assist of 2019 when he gunned down Rainiers' outfielder, Ian Miller, trying to score in the fourth inning last night. The Aces have four outfield assists this season and they all came on the last road trip. Almonte had two against Sacramento, and one against Tacoma. Juniel Querecuto has the other coming on May 7 against Tacoma. Socrates Brito led the Aces in outfield assists in 2018 with 10. Two came in center field, and eight came from right field.

Vs. Salt Lake: The Aces and Bees are familiar foes playing 160 games against each other in the past. You could say the teams are evenly matched with an 80-80 all-time record versus one and other. However, the Aces have the advantage at Greater Nevada Field with a 45-35 record against the Bees. In 2018, the teams split the season series at 8-8, but the Aces won six out of the eight games at home. Kevin Cron hit .313 with six home runs, 23 RBIs, and 16 runs scored last season against the Bees including a three home run game on 6/27 at home.

Sherfy: Jimmie Sherfy matched his season high throwing 1.1 innings last night against Tacoma. It was his first non-save appearance in his last four outings. The last time he threw 1.1 innings came against Fresno on April 8. He threw two innings five times in 2018 out of his 53 appearances between Triple-A and the Major Leagues. His career high for innings pitched is 2.1 coming on August 9, 2015 against Chattanooga for Double-A Mobile.

Copa de la Diversión: The Aces will transform tonight into "Los Corazones de Reno" in celebration of Copa de la Diversión, otherwise known as the "Fun Cup": a season-long MiLB initiative to honor Latino communities. The club is one of 72 MiLB teams participating in Copa de La Diversión in 2019. Saturday, May 11 is the first of four special Copa de la Diversión nights at Greater Nevada Field. Thursday, June 20, Thursday, July 18, and Thursday, August 15 are the others.

Hello, Old Friend: Current Salt Lake Bee outfielder Cesar Puello played for the Aces in 2018. In 73 games played, he hit .317 with six home runs, 33 RBIs, 43 runs scored, with an on-base percentage of .426. He played his final 13 games of the season with Sacramento. This season for Salt Lake he's hitting .304 with four home runs and a .445 on-base percentage. He's appeared in 17 games with the Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays in 2017 where hit .206 in 34 at-bats.

