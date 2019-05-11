River Cats win on walk-off pickle in extras
May 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
West Sacramento, CA. - The Sacramento River Cats (17-18) picked up a win in their series finale with the Fresno Grizzlies (18-17), pushing across the winning run in the tenth inning for a 7-6 victory.
The River Cats forced extra innings for the second straight night at Raley Field, coming back from an early 3-0 deficit. Sacramento used three homers to tie things up at five apiece in the sixth. Then, trailing by a run in the ninth with two outs and a runner on second, Brock Stassi roped a double down the line to score Mike Yastrzemski. Stassi's double extended his Triple-A on-base streak to 22 games dating back to last season.
The winning run came in the tenth on a ground ball off the bat of Abiatal Avelino, which forced newcomer Ryan Howard into a pickle between third and home. After a short back-and-forth, a throw hit Howard in the back and allowed him to score to win the game for the River Cats.
Starter Ty Blach worked through an up-and-down six innings, surrendering five runs and striking out four. Newcomer Dillion McNamara and Tyler Rogers were fantastic out of the bullpen, working a scoreless ninth and tenth.
Righty Enderson Franco (1-0, 6.48) will get the start in game one as Sacramento opens a four-game series with the El Paso Chihuahuas. El Paso will go with lefty Logan Allen (3-1, 5.16). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM.
Additional Notes
- Sacramento has jumped all over the first pitch of the at-bat this year, hitting a league leading 18 home runs. The next closest team is Iowa with 12 homers.
- Ronnie Freeman hit his first home run of the season. The last time Freeman went yard was on June 26, 2018 at Albuquerque.
