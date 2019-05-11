Los Corazones' Comeback Falls Short

Reno, NV. - Northern Nevada witnessed the debut of Los Corazones de Reno at Greater Nevada Field Saturday night. Los Corazones dropped the series opener to Las Abejas de Salt Lake (Salt Lake Bees) by a score of 8-7. Ildemaro Vargas, optioned to Triple-A Reno and activated for tonight's contest, was phenomenal. The middle infielder finished his 2019 Aces debut 3-for-3 with two walks, a single, double, and a triple. Braden Shipley (3.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 BB) was tagged for the loss, his first of the season. The loss sends Reno to a record of 14-22 on the season and 0-1 in the Los Corazones uniforms in Northern Nevada.

Salt Lake jumped out to an early one-run advantage with a Jared Walsh solo homer off Shipley in the top of the first. After a four-run fourth, Reno got into the scoring column with one stroke of the bat. On a 2-2 count, Cuban native Yasmany Tomas connected on his eighth homer of the season. Tomas' eighth of the year is good for second on the club, six behind 2018 All-PCL selection Kevin Cron. After a three-run outburst by Salt Lake in the fifth inning, homers by Abraham Almonte and Wyatt Mathisen inched Los Corazones back into the ballgame 8-4. Reno attempted to mount a comeback in the bottom of the eighth, plating three runs a Travis Snider pinch-hit three-run homer. Unfortunately for Los Corazones, that's where the scoring ended. The Aces and Bees return to Greater Nevada Field again tomorrow afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Southpaw Alex Young will make his first start of the season for the Aces and will square off against Salt Lake left-hander Dillon Peters.

Top Performers - Reno

Ildemaro Vargas (3-for-3, 2B, 3B, 2 BB)

Abraham Almonte (2-for-4, HR)

Wyatt Mathisen (2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBI)

Top Performers - Salt Lake

Jared Walsh (3-for-4, HR)

Jose Rojas (2-for-5, 2 R, 2B, 3B)

Jose Suarez (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 4 K)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Sunday May 12 Salt Lake Bees LHP Alex Young vs. LHP Dillon Peters 1:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Welcome Back: Ildemaro Vargas has been a staple in the Reno Aces lineup since the 2016 campaign. He has appeared in 287 games with in an Aces uniform and has collected 392 (if he finishes with 3 tonight) hits. Vargas, 27, has appeared in 26 games for the D-backs this season, hitting .200 (11-for-55) with 3 doubles, 1 homer, 4 RBI and 1 stolen base.

COPA: Los Corazones de Reno are one of 72 teams across Minor League Baseball competing for the "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup." 118 days this season will have at least one (1) Copa game (78.2% coverage all season) across Minor League Baseball and 402 Copa games are scheduled among the 72 clubs.

