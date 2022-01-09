Taco Tuesday & Winning Weekday Are Back at the BMO this Tuesday
January 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center and started a season-long seven game homestand on Tuesday, Jan. 11 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. on a $2 Taco Tuesday and a Winning Weekday!
Enjoy $2 tacos and $5 craft beer and if the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Monday, Jan. 17)!
Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
