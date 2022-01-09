Minnesota Reassigns Jones, Rau and Rossi to Iowa

January 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned goaltender Hunter Jones and forwards Kyle Rau and Marco Rossi to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Jones, 21 (9/21/2000), has appeared in four games with Iowa this season, recording a 3.00 goals against average (GAA) and a .905 save percentage (SV%) in those games. He has also played in 11 games with the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL, recording a 4.09 GAA and an .882 SV%. He wears No. 92 with Iowa.

Rau, 29 (10/24/1992), has recorded 19 points (8-11=19) in 20 games with Iowa this season. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native owns a minus-3 rating in four games with Minnesota. He wears No. 42 with Iowa.

Rossi, 20 (9/23/2001), has tallied 23 points (7-16#) in 21 contests with Iowa this season. He made his NHL debut with Minnesota on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 and appeared in Minnesota's most recent contest against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. He wears No. 23 with Iowa.

Iowa plays on the road in Rockford against the IceHogs on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at (515) 564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.