Minnesota Reassigns Jones, Rau and Rossi to Iowa
January 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned goaltender Hunter Jones and forwards Kyle Rau and Marco Rossi to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Jones, 21 (9/21/2000), has appeared in four games with Iowa this season, recording a 3.00 goals against average (GAA) and a .905 save percentage (SV%) in those games. He has also played in 11 games with the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL, recording a 4.09 GAA and an .882 SV%. He wears No. 92 with Iowa.
Rau, 29 (10/24/1992), has recorded 19 points (8-11=19) in 20 games with Iowa this season. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native owns a minus-3 rating in four games with Minnesota. He wears No. 42 with Iowa.
Rossi, 20 (9/23/2001), has tallied 23 points (7-16#) in 21 contests with Iowa this season. He made his NHL debut with Minnesota on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 and appeared in Minnesota's most recent contest against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. He wears No. 23 with Iowa.
Iowa plays on the road in Rockford against the IceHogs on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. CT.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at (515) 564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2022
- Taco Tuesday & Winning Weekday Are Back at the BMO this Tuesday - Rockford IceHogs
- Pirri's Fifth Career AHL Hat Trick Keeps IceHogs Offense Red Hot in 6-2 Win at Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Minnesota Reassigns Jones, Rau and Rossi to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Panthers Assign Chase Priskie and Matt Kiersted to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Morning Skate: Heat Battle Reign Sunday in Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Game #25: Colorado at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Chmelevski Notches Hat-Trick in Roy Sommer's 800th Win - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Hold onto Point in OT Setback - San Diego Gulls
- Sommer Reaches 800 Wins in the AHL - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Rally over San Diego in OT - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Force Overtime Against Colorado Eagles, Fall 3-2 In Shootout - Tucson Roadrunners
- Henderson Defeated by San Jose, 6-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Late Score Lifts Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Colorado Storms Back for 3-2 Shootout Win in Tucson - Colorado Eagles
- Manitoba Buzzer Beater Spoils Anthony Louis Hat Trick - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.