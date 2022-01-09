Reign Reach OT Again in Loss to Stockton

January 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (16-6-3-1) played into overtime for the fifth time in their last six games, but surrendered a goal just 24 seconds into the extra frame and fell to the Stockton Heat (21-5-2-1) by a final score of 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Arena.

Forwards Quinton Byfield and Tyler Madden led the way offensively for Ontario, each registering a goal and an assist in the contest, while TJ Tynan and Gabriel Vilardi both picked up two assists. Reign goaltender Lukas Parik stopped 38 Heat shots in his first AHL start.

Date: January 9, 2021

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

STK 2 0 2 1 5

ONT 2 2 0 0 4

Shots PP

STK 46 1/2

ONT 27 2/5

Three Stars -

1. Connor Mackey (STK)

2. Tyler Madden (ONT)

3. Quinton Byfield (ONT)

W: Dustin Wolf

L: Lukas Parik

Next Game: Friday, January 14, 2021 vs. Henderson | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.