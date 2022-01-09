Gulls Hold onto Point in OT Setback

The San Diego Gulls fell to the Ontario Reign 5-4 in overtime tonight at Toyota Arena. Despite the setback, the Gulls earned standings points in each contest during their weekend set of games (1-0-1-0) against the Pacific Division's standings leaders.

Brayden Tracey registered his second consecutive multi-point game (1-1=2) to extend his team lead in goals and points, while drawing into a tie for the team lead in assists, with 9-12=21 points on the campaign.

Hunter Drew scored his fifth goal of the season for tallies in back-to-back games for the first time in his AHL career.

Brent Gates Jr. scored his first goal of the season at 5:47 of the first period and has collected points in back-to-back games (1-1=2).

Nikolas Brouillard collected his fourth goal of the season on the power-play 51 seconds into the second period for 1-2=3 points in his last two games. Bryce Kindopp contributed a helper on the play to give him 1-2=3 points in his last two games.

Jack Badini, Kodie Curran, Maxim Golod, Brendan Guhle, Nathan Larose and Brogan Rafferty each earned assists in the contest.

Francis Marotte made 31 saves in his Gulls debut and first American Hockey League start.

The Gulls will host the Abbotsford Canucks in a weekend back-to-back series starting Friday, Jan. 14 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On the team's performance tonight:

That's what I wanted. I wanted an effort like that. As a coach, you've got to be pleased with the effort from everybody. Everybody was outstanding for two games. It wasn't an easy situation and as a coach I've got to be fair, realize the process of getting back to play after missing so much. The guys fought until the end, we were short on bodies and I'm really proud of the guys tonight. It was a battle. Obviously, you like to win every game, but I cannot just coach the score, I've got to coach what's in front of me and what's the reality of the game and I thought the guys fought hard.

On the team showing the same the attitude they did last night:

I agree and everybody's noticed it. Obviously, we have a young squad up front and the defensemen were solid again tonight, but we're working with them. We brought some good offense this weekend, which I'm very happy we've worked on some concepts. The guys bought into it and it's a combination that's working without the puck, which I've felt we got a lot better since the beginning of the year, but with the puck also. So, it's just a combination of both. Like I said, missing those 19, 20 days and coming back as a group, with missing some key players-which is normal, it's life- it's given a chance to other guys to step up, which is good.

On Brayden Tracey's effort this weekend:

Well, since day one, I feel there's obviously a lot of growth without the puck and more confidence comes with it. He's playing harder, he's more engaged, he's got the, you know, we work on habits with him a lot. He's been embracing this, I've been demanding on him. I've been hard on him, but he's been embracing this and he's been doing well.

On Francis Marotte's performance in his debut:

It's a young guy that's got an exemption from playing in the AHL because of COVID and he's taking advantage of it. I mean, I'm demanding on him also. I want him to be an NHL player for a long time. He's got a lot of talent and he's been very good at moments.

