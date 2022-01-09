5 Things: Heat at Ontario
January 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON HEAT (20-5-2-1) at ONTARIO REIGN (16-6-2-1)
3:00 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Spreaker
Leading Scorers
Heat:
Goals - Jakob Pelletier (11)
Points - Jakob Pelletier (29)
Reign:
Goals - Martin Frk (14)
Points - Martin Frk (29)
Special Teams
Heat:
PP - 22-for-116, 19.0% (t-14th)/PK - 106-for-117, 90.6% (1st)
Reign:
PP - 26-for-106, 24.5% (2nd)/PK - 72-for-99, 72.7% (30th)
1. HEAT INDEX
In an up-and-down road trip, the Stockton Heat seek to bounce back from a loss once again on Sunday, the premier matchup in the AHL as the two top teams in the Pacific Division face off at the Toyota Arena in Ontario. The Heat and Reign split a weekend set back in November in southern California, each team taking one game of the twin bill. Both teams are coming off matchups against San Diego, with Stockton falling 4-1 on Friday and Ontario emerging victorious in overtime Saturday.
2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER
THIS... Dustin Wolf figures to get the start on Sunday, with the reigning AHL Goalie of the Month bringing a perfect 6-0-0-0 record when the Heat are coming off a loss. Wolf, whose numbers this year put him at or near the top of the AHL with 15 wins, .940 SVP and 1.81 GAA, brings his game to another level when the Heat are rebounding from setbacks, with his 6-0-0-0 mark joined by a .952 SVP and 1.49 GAA. THAT... The strength-on-strength aspect of Stockton and Ontario playing against one another is a fun one to watch, with the top-ranked penalty kill in the AHL and the second-best power play clashing. The Heat have gone 5-for-6 while down a skater against the Reign in the early running this season, and it's one to watch as Stockton is 13-4-1-1 on the year when blanking opponent power plays. The Heat are also 9-0-1-0 this season when outscoring opponents on special teams. THE OTHER... On the back nine of the road trip, the Heat will look to set the tone for the final trifecta of games before returning home to Stockton Arena. The club is 2-2-0-0 thus far on the trip, alternating wins and losses.
3. PLAYERS TO WATCH
Heat - Byron Froese
It's been more than a month since Froese saw game action, but he'll look to pick up where he left off as he rejoins the Heat - his last AHL game was a hat trick on December 7 against San Jose. In two games against Ontario this season, Froese has a goal and an assist.
Reign - T.J. Tynan
Tynan has been limited to just one assist in two games between the clubs this season, but the forward has had a hot hand of late with three three-point efforts in Ontario's last five games and points in seven of the last nine.
4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH
Kevin Gravel is one goal shy of 20 in his AHL career.
Justin Kirkland is one goal shy of 40 in his AHL career.
5. QUOTABLE
"We've got to focus in on what we do, our team game. We don't spend a lot of time talking about the other team, but more the details of our team. When we're in sync, the battle level, the sharpness level, we want to make sure we come out, establish forechecks and deny any pushback." - Don Nachbaur on the team's focus
