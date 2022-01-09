Chmelevski Notches Hat-Trick in Roy Sommer's 800th Win
January 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA- The San Jose Barracuda (12-15-1-0) survived a late comeback attempt from the Henderson Silver Knights (15-8-2-1) on Saturday night at the SAP Center, picking up a 6-3 win. The victory snapped a two-game skid for the Barracuda and ended Henderson's four-game winning streak and seven-game point streak.
- Roy Sommer collected his 800th career win in the AHL, the most in the 86-year history of the league.
- Sasha Chmelevski (6, 7, 8) scored three times and added an assist, marking the first hat-trick of his career and second four-point game. The hat-trick was the ninth in Barracuda franchise history and first since Joel Kellman scored three times in a 7-5 win over the Silver Knights on April 30, 2021.
- The Barracuda netted a power-play goal in the second period off the stick of Chmelevski, snapping a 0-for-26 stretch on the man-advantage. In addition, the Barracuda PK went 3-for-3, ending Henderson's seven-game power-play streak.
- John Leonard notched pair of assists, his first multi-assist game of his career, and third point (1+2=3) in his last two contests.
- Jake Mcgrew (4) scored his first goal in eight games, 1:05 into the third period.
- Joachim Blichfeld (11) tallied a goal and assist for his seventh multi-point game of the season. His third-period snipe turned out to be the game-winner.
The Barracuda return to action on Wed. Jan. 12 at 7:00 p.m. against the Henderson Silver Knights at the SAP Center. For tickets, visit sjbarracuda.com/tickets.
Join The Battery for the new home of the Barracuda, you can put down a $50 deposit on Ticketmaster (CLICK HERE). Submitting your deposit will secure your spot next season at the team's brand-new 4,200-seat arena which is set to open next Aug. Once you secure a membership, one of our team members will contact you.
Place your deposit by Jan. 17 and receive a complimentary one-day pass to the '22 NHL Rookie Faceoff which will be held at the Barracuda's future home. Contact us today at 408-999-5757 to speak to one of our representatives or email us at sales@sjbarracuda.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2022
- Game #25: Colorado at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Chmelevski Notches Hat-Trick in Roy Sommer's 800th Win - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Hold onto Point in OT Setback - San Diego Gulls
- Sommer Reaches 800 Wins in the AHL - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Rally over San Diego in OT - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Force Overtime Against Colorado Eagles, Fall 3-2 In Shootout - Tucson Roadrunners
- Henderson Defeated by San Jose, 6-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Late Score Lifts Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Colorado Storms Back for 3-2 Shootout Win in Tucson - Colorado Eagles
- Manitoba Buzzer Beater Spoils Anthony Louis Hat Trick - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.