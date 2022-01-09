Reign Rally over San Diego in OT
January 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
For the second straight game, the Ontario Reign (16-6-2-1) came from behind in the third period and prevailed in overtime. Saturday's game-winner came from Samuel Fagemo, who, along with linemate TJ Tynan, each posted a goal and two assists in a 5-4 victory over the San Diego Gulls (10-12-2-0) at Toyota Arena.
Reign defender Jordan Spence also scored his first professional goal for Ontario in the first period, while Quinton Byfield found the back of the net for the second straight game and goaltender Lukas Parik earned a win in his first career AHL appearance.
Date: January 8, 2021
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd OT Final
SD 1 3 0 0 4
ONT 1 2 1 1 5
Shots PP
SD 18 1/2
ONT 36 2/5
Three Stars -
1. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)
2. TJ Tynan (ONT)
3. Jordan Spence (ONT)
W: Lukas Parik
L: Francis Marotte
Next Game: Sunday, January 9, 2021 vs. Stockton | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
