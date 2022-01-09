Reign Rally over San Diego in OT

January 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







For the second straight game, the Ontario Reign (16-6-2-1) came from behind in the third period and prevailed in overtime. Saturday's game-winner came from Samuel Fagemo, who, along with linemate TJ Tynan, each posted a goal and two assists in a 5-4 victory over the San Diego Gulls (10-12-2-0) at Toyota Arena.

Reign defender Jordan Spence also scored his first professional goal for Ontario in the first period, while Quinton Byfield found the back of the net for the second straight game and goaltender Lukas Parik earned a win in his first career AHL appearance.

Date: January 8, 2021

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

SD 1 3 0 0 4

ONT 1 2 1 1 5

Shots PP

SD 18 1/2

ONT 36 2/5

Three Stars -

1. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)

2. TJ Tynan (ONT)

3. Jordan Spence (ONT)

W: Lukas Parik

L: Francis Marotte

Next Game: Sunday, January 9, 2021 vs. Stockton | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.