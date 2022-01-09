Heat Reign Supreme Sunday in Ontario
January 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - After trailing by two goals entering the third period, the Stockton Heat (21-5-2-1) rallied with three goals in the final 10 minutes of game action to earn a 5-4, overtime win over second-place Ontario (16-6-3-1) Sunday at Toyota Arena.
With the win, the Heat improved to 8-0-0-0 on the year following losses this season.
Stockton, which jumped out to 1-0 and 2-1 leads with goals from Eetu Tuulola and Matthew Phillips in the opening frame, fell behind by two through two periods of play, a gap that lasted past the halfway point of the third.
Walker Duehr started the comeback, finishing a feed in front from Jakob Pelletier to trim the deficit in half, then Martin Pospisil evened the game at four apiece with just over four minutes remaining, firing a net-front feed from Matthew Phillips past Lukas Parik to push the game beyond regulation.
Overtime did not last long, with defenseman Connor Mackey banging home a loose puck just 24 seconds into the extra time to seal the win for Stockton.
NOTABLE
Eetu Tuulola has a three-game goal streak for the first time in his professional career and has five goals in Stockton's last eight games.
Stockton has scored the first goal in seven of eight games that follow losses this season.
Matthew Phillips' goal was his 11th of the season, bringing him to a tie with Jakob Pelletier for the team lead.
Byron Froese notched an assist on Phillips' score, giving him a point in his first game back with the Heat in 32 days.
Jakob Pelletier became the first Heat skater and sixth player in the AHL to reach 30 points on the year with an assist on Walker Duehr's third period goal. His assist on the game-winner has him tied for second in the league in scoring with 31 points on the year, trailing only Chicago's Andrew Poturalski (40).
Connor Mackey notched his first game-winning goal of his pro career.
The Heat are now 8-0-0-0 on the year following losses and are 3-2-0-0 on the seven-game road trip.
Stockton has won six of nine games that have gone past regulation this season.
SPECIAL TEAMS
STK PP - 1-for-2
STK PK - 1-for-2
THREE STARS
First - Connor Mackey (1g,1a)
Second - Tyler Madden (1g,1a)
Third - Quinton Byfield (1g,1a)
GOALIES
W - Dustin Wolf (23 saves on 27 shots faced)
OTL - Lukas Parik (41 saves on 46 shots faced)
UP NEXT
The Heat head to Henderson for their first ever road game against the Silver Knights, Wednesday at 7 p.m.
