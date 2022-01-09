Eagles Win Third Straight with 5-3 Victory over Roadrunners

January 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







TUCSON, AZ. - Ten different Eagles registered a point, including five multi-point performances, as Colorado defeated the Tucson Roadrunners 5-3 on Sunday, pushing the Eagles win streak to three games. Goaltender Justus Annunen collected his third consecutive victory in net, stopping 22 of the 25 shots he faced in the contest. The win also gave Colorado seven of a possible eight points in the standings as the team wrapped up a four-game road trip going 3-0-1.

Colorado would jump on top early when forward Dylan Sikura capped off a 2-on-1 rush with a one-timer from the low slot off a feed from fellow forward jean-Luc Foudy. The tally was Sikura's team-leading 11th of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 4:27 into the contest.

A Tucson power play would allow the Roadrunners to even things up, as forward Matias Maccelli found a rebound in the right-wing circle and smashed a shot into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1 at the 15:04 mark of the first period.

Some sustained pressure in the offensive zone would allow Colorado to hop back in the driver's seat, as defenseman Justin Barron belted a one-timer from the top of the left-wing circle past Tucson goalie Ivan Prosvetov to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead with 2:15 remaining in the opening 20 minutes of play.

Colorado would open things up in the second period, as forward Andreas Wingerli dove behind the net and tucked home a wraparound goal at the 4:52 mark of the middle frame to expand the Eagles advantage to 3-1.

The lead would grow again less than three minutes later when forward Martin Kaut collected a drop-pass in transition and fired a shot from the slot past Prosvetov to put Colorado on top, 4-1 with 12:35 left to play in the middle frame.

A power play for the Eagles would keep the momentum rolling, as forward Jayson Megan tipped a shot into the back of the net to push Colorado's lead to 5-1 at the 17:02 mark of the second stanza.

The Roadrunners would finally generate an answer on a late power play of their own when forward Michael Carcone beat Annunen with a wrister from the right-wing circle to trim the deficit to 5-2 with 11 seconds left in the period.

Still leading 5-2 as the two teams hit the ice for the third period of play, Colorado would see Tucson inch closer when forward Boko Imama buried a wrist shot from the right-wing circle to slice the Eagles lead to 5-3 with 10:19 still left to play in the contest.

The Roadrunners would eventually pull Prosvetov in favor of the extra attacker in the final three minutes of the game, but Annunen and company would not allow Tucson to gain any more ground, as Colorado held on for the 5-3 win.

The Eagles outshot the Roadrunners 48-25, as Colorado finished the night going 1-for-7 on the power play and 3-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, January 14th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.