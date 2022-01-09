Henderson Defeated by San Jose, 6-3

The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated by the San Jose Barracuda, 6-3, on Saturday night at the SAP Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Barracuda took the early lead with a goal from Sasha Chmelevski midway through the first period. Chmelevski earned his second of the night with an early second period power play goal. Jake McGrew furthered San Jose's lead by three with a goal at the start of the third frame. Jonas Rondbjerg put Henderson on the board with a goal less than five minutes into the third period. Less than a minute later, Sven Baertschi tallied a second for HSK. Reid Duke scored right off a face off, getting a third goal for the Silver Knights and tying up the game. A goal from Joachim Blichfeld reestablished the lead for the Barracuda with five minutes remaining in the contest. Chmelevski scored his third of the night, restoring a two-goal lead. Mark Alt added to the tally with a late third frame goal. The final score was 6-3, San Jose.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights return home on Wednesday, Jan. 12 to Orleans Arena to face off against the Stockton Heat at 7 p.m. PT. Watch the matchup on AHLtv or listen live on 1230 The Game.

