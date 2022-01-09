Pirri's Fifth Career AHL Hat Trick Keeps IceHogs Offense Red Hot in 6-2 Win at Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI - Forward Brandon Pirri netted his fifth career AHL hat trick and third with the Rockford IceHogs (13-11-1-1) in a 6-2 triumph over the Milwaukee Admirals (13-17-2-0) with an 6-2 victory at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Saturday evening.

With his three-goal performance, Pirri is now just 11 goals away from tying Jeremy Morin (90) for the IceHogs' all-time goal scoring record. Forward Lukas Reichel added a goal and an assist and forwards Dylan McLaughlin and D.J. Busdeker each added two assists in the victory.

Pirri began the game scoring with the first two goals of the contest in the opening 3:02 of action. In just his second game of the season after a signing a professional tryout (PTO) with the IceHogs on Friday afternoon, he scored his first goal of the season 35 seconds in, snapping a shot past Admirals goalie Devin Cooley (L, 27 saves on 32 shots). Moments later, he added his second for a quick two-goal IceHogs advantage.

In the second period, the Admirals retaliated on the power play off the stick of Egor Afanasyev at 8:34 to close the gap. IceHogs forward Andrei Altybarmakian (12:44) and defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk (16:28) spun momentum right back around to give the IceHogs a 4-1 lead through 40 minutes of action.

Admirals forward Anthony Richard found space behind IceHogs goalie Collin Delia (33 saves on 35 shots) 4:53 into the third period to start the comeback effort, but Reichel quickly snuffed out that possibly with his team-leading 11th goal of the season at 9:58. With the Admirals net vacant for the extra attacker late in the contest, Pirri completed the hat trick at 17:45 to seal the victory.

Brandon Pirri Career AHL Hat Tricks

1/8/21 at Milwaukee

1/7/21 vs. Chicago

12/8/18 (with Chicago) at Rockford

1/5/18 (with Chicago) vs. Manitoba

11/23/11 vs. San Antonio

