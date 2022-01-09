Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 5 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, tonight against the Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton Penguins at GIANT Center. The Penguins are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins. Hershey is 6-0-0-0 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, and tonight is the seventh of 12 meetings between the I-81 rivals.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (9-13-1-3) at Hershey Bears (17-10-2-1)

January 9, 2022 | 5 P.M. | Game #31 | GIANT Center

Referees: Mason Riley (#79), Michael Zyla (#4)

Linespersons: Josh Cleary (#45), Bob Goodman (#90)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and Jim Jones on the call

TELEVISION: FOX43

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: FOX 43, AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 p.m.

Tonight's Promotion:

Toyota Ice Scraper Night (First 4,000 fans)

Ticket Information:

http://www.hersheybears.com/tickets/single-game.php

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears topped Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2-0 last night at GIANT Center. The victory improved Hershey to a perfect 6-0-0-0 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season heading into tonight's rematch. Shane Gersich opened the scoring for the Bears at 17:28, connecting on a centering pass from Mike Vecchione to make it 1-0. Vecchione would add a goal of his own, scoring on a five-on-three power play at 14:51 of the second period to extend Hershey's lead. In the third period, the Bears outshot the Pens 13-4, and Gersich added his second goal of the game at 15:04 to seal the win. The Bears outshot the Baby Pens 31-20, and Hunter Shepard earned the clean sheet in net for Hershey.

INSANE-O SHANE-O

Forward Shane Gersich scored a pair of goals last night, earning a multi-goal game for the third time in his AHL career. It was the second time in four games that Gersich has scored twice, as he also accomplished the feat on Jan. 2 versus Bridgeport. Over his past five games, Gersich has tallied eight points (5g, 3a). He had eight shots on goal in last night's game, the most in a single game by a Bear this season. Gersich has scored 16 points (8g, 8a) in 28 games this year.

SHEPARD SHUTS DOOR:

Goaltender Hunter Shepard was perfect in goal last night for Hershey, earning a 20-save shutout. It was the second shutout of Shepard's AHL career, and his first since his AHL debut on Mar. 2, 2021 versus Lehigh Valley. This season, Shepard is 3-0-0 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with a .67 goals-against average and a .969 save percentage. He has stopped 65-of-67 shots in his three games versus the Baby Pens.

PENALTY KILL PERFECTION:

Hershey's penalty kill was busier last night, but it still was perfect in the 3-0 win over the Penguins. Hershey went 6-for-6 on the kill, and over the past five games, Hershey is 14-for-14 while a man down. The Bears are 22-for-24 (91.7%) on the kill versus the Penguins this season. Hershey's penalty kill continues to climb and now sits 81.7% on the season.

BEARS BITES:

Joe Snively had an assist last night to extend his home scoring streak to eight-games, and his overall point streak to five games...Mike Vecchione scored his first power play goal of the season last night, giving him 10 points (1g, 9a) on the man advantage...Mason Morelli posted two assists in last night's win...Last night was Hershey's first shutout versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton since Pheonix Copley turned aside 21 shots in a 2-0 win on Apr. 11, 2021...Forward Colby McAuley made his Hershey debut last night, registering a minor penalty. He had previously played 36 AHL games with San Jose.

