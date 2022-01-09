Sommer Reaches 800 Wins in the AHL

January 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - San Jose Barracuda Head Coach and Bay Area native Roy Sommer collected his 800th AHL win of his career on Saturday night against the Henderson Silver Knights, 6-3. Sommer is the first coach in the 86-year history of the American Hockey League to reach 800 coaching wins.

On Dec. 3, 2017, Sommer became just one of seven coaches in professional hockey to reach 700 coaching wins between the NHL, AHL and ECHL.

On March 26, 2014, Sommer set the record for the most games coached in the AHL by surpassing Frank Mathers' mark of 1,256, and on Feb. 10, 2016, Sommer surpassed Fred "Bun" Cook (636 wins) to become the all-time leader in AHL wins. Sommer is 800-694-48-160 (W-L-T-OTL-SOL) all-time during his AHL record 24-year career.

In 2016-17, Sommer was awarded his first A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as AHL Coach of the Year after leading the Barracuda to a 43-16-4-5 (.699) record and the franchise's first Western Conference Final appearance.

Sommer's coaching career in the American Hockey League has included stints in Kentucky (1998-01), Cleveland (2001-06), Worcester (2006-15), and San Jose (2015-present).

Prior to joining the Sharks organization as an assistant coach under Head Coach Darryl Sutter from 1996-1998, Sommer spent five seasons and 334 games as a head coach in the East Coast Hockey League with Roanoke and Richmond, including winning an ECHL Championship in 1995 with Richmond.

Over 150 players under Sommer's tutelage have gone onto play in the National Hockey League, including current Sharks Captain Logan Couture, Nikolai Knyshov, Nicolas Meloche, Jake Middleton, Radim Simek and forwards, Rudolfs Balcers, Jonathan Dahlen, Noah Gregor, Jayden Halbgewachs, Tomas Hertl, Kevin Labanc, Time Meier, Matt Nieto, and Jeff Viel.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.