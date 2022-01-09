Colorado Storms Back for 3-2 Shootout Win in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ. - Colorado forward Dylan Sikura netted the game-tying goal with just 4:40 remaining in regulation, while fellow forward Martin Kaut scored the only goal of the ensuing shootout, as the Eagles defeated the Tucson Roadrunners, 3-2 on Saturday. Goaltender Justus Annunen collected his eighth win of the season, making 28 saves on 30 shots. Forward Shane Bowers also generated a goal in the win, now giving him three points in his last two contests.

The first period would see Colorado outshoot the Roadrunners, 15-12 and it would also see a pair of fights, as Keaton Middleton dropped the gloves with Cedric Lacroix, while Andreas Englund squared off with Chaz Reddekopp. Neither side would be able to light the lamp in the opening 20 minutes of play and the two teams would head to the first intermission with the game still scoreless.

The Eagles would finally break through in the second period when Bowers tracked down a rebound in the low slot and flipped the puck into the back of the net to give Colorado a 1-0 edge just 1:59 into the middle frame. The Eagles would go on to outshoot the Roadrunners, 15-6 in the period and took their 1-0 advantage into the second intermission.

The momentum would swing early in the third period, as Tucson forward Jan Jenik took advantage of a Roadrunners power play when he sliced through the right-wing circle before snapping a shot past Annunen from the top of the crease. The goal was Jenik's sixth of the season and trimmed Colorado's lead to 2-1 at the 5:20 mark of the final frame.

Tucson would strike again just 1:16 later when forward Boko Imama buried a wrister from the top of the right-wing circle to put the Roadrunners on top, 2-1.

Needing an answer, the Eagles would get one when Sikura settled a pass in the left-wing circle and snapped the puck past Tucson goaltender Josef Korenar to tie the game at 2-2 with only 4:40 left to play in regulation.

Still deadlocked at 2-2 after 60 minutes, the game would transition into a sudden-death overtime, in which each team would generate multiple quality chances, but neither goaltender would budge, and the contest would shift to a shootout.

Annunen would shut down shootout efforts from Jenik, Matias Maccelli and Terry Broadhurst, while Kaut would light the lamp with a beautiful move at the crease to secure the 3-2 victory.

Colorado outshot the Roadrunners, 40-30, as the Eagles finished the night 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill. Korenar suffered the shootout loss, making 37 saves on 39 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday, January 9th at 4:00pm MT at Tucson Convention Center Arena in Tucson, Arizona.

