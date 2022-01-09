Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
January 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Activated center Ryan Getzlaf from the COVID-19/non-roster list.
Recalled left wing Brayden Tracey from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Assigned center Benoit-Olivier Groulx and right wing Jacob Perreault to the Taxi Squad.
Check out the San Diego Gulls Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2022
- Heat Reign Supreme Sunday in Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Bears Survive Penguins' Relentless Attack, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- 5 Things: Heat at Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Bears Win Weekend, Pounce on Penguins 3-2 on Sunday - Hershey Bears
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Wolves Rally Past Monsters in Historic Fashion - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Come up Short in 4-3 Loss to Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Edge Islanders in a Shootout - Bridgeport Islanders
- Daccord Stymies Islanders in Shootout Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Taco Tuesday & Winning Weekday Are Back at the BMO this Tuesday - Rockford IceHogs
- Pirri's Fifth Career AHL Hat Trick Keeps IceHogs Offense Red Hot in 6-2 Win at Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Minnesota Reassigns Jones, Rau and Rossi to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Panthers Assign Chase Priskie and Matt Kiersted to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Morning Skate: Heat Battle Reign Sunday in Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Game #25: Colorado at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Chmelevski Notches Hat-Trick in Roy Sommer's 800th Win - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Hold onto Point in OT Setback - San Diego Gulls
- Sommer Reaches 800 Wins in the AHL - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Rally over San Diego in OT - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Force Overtime Against Colorado Eagles, Fall 3-2 In Shootout - Tucson Roadrunners
- Henderson Defeated by San Jose, 6-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Late Score Lifts Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Colorado Storms Back for 3-2 Shootout Win in Tucson - Colorado Eagles
- Manitoba Buzzer Beater Spoils Anthony Louis Hat Trick - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.