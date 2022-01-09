Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

January 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Activated center Ryan Getzlaf from the COVID-19/non-roster list.

Recalled left wing Brayden Tracey from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Assigned center Benoit-Olivier Groulx and right wing Jacob Perreault to the Taxi Squad.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.