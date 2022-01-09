Monsters Come up Short in 4-3 Loss to Wolves

January 9, 2022







CHICAGO - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Chicago Wolves 4-3 on Sunday night at Allstate Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 11-9-4-3 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Cole Fonstad wasted no time putting the Monsters in front with a deflection off assists from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Tyler Sikura just 35 seconds into the game. Chicago was quick to respond with a power play goal from Jack Drury at 12:48, followed shortly after by an even strength tally from Artyom Serikov at 15:25 that gave the Wolves a 2-1 lead after the opening period. The Monsters controlled the middle frame thanks to Jake Gaudet's first professional goal at 2:33 with helpers from Billy Sweezey and Tim Berni, followed by a Josh Dunne marker at 9:44 with assists to Brendan Gaunce and Kevin Stenlund, which gave Cleveland a 3-2 advantage entering the final period. The Wolves used a goal from Andrew Poturalski to tie things up again 24 seconds into period three, before Stefan Noesen put Chicago up for good with a goal at 9:53 on the power play, giving Chicago a 4-3 victory.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 30 stops in defeat while Chicago's Daniel Mannella made 25 saves in the victory.

The Monsters visit the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, January 14th for an 8:00 p.m. puck drop at BMO Harris Bank Center. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 2 0 - - 3

CHI 2 0 2 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 28 1/5 4/6 26 min / 9 inf

CHI 34 2/6 4/5 14 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves L 30 4 1-2-0

CHI Mannella W 25 3 1-0-0

Cleveland Record: 11-9-4-3, 4th North Division

Chicago Record: 22-5-1-1, 1st Central Division

