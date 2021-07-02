Syracuse and Rochester Postponed on Friday Because of Rain, Doubleheader Scheduled for July 14th

SYRACUSE, NY - Friday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Rochester Red Wings has been postponed because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 14th with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:05 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. Game two will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. on July 14th for the doubleheader. As a reminder, fans with tickets on days of doubleheaders can attend both games.

Fans with tickets for Friday's postponed game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from Friday's date. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket office or by calling 315-474-7833.

Any fans with unused Craft Beer Friday beer vouchers can redeem those vouchers at any remaining Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium during the 2021 season.

The Mets and the Red Wings will continue their series on Saturday night with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Syracuse and Rochester will then conclude their series on Sunday for Independence Day baseball at 6:35 p.m.

