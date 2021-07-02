Alford Named Indians June Player of the Month
July 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced outfielder Anthony Alford as their June Player of the Month after he reached base safely in all 18 games played dating back to June 1.
Alford, 26, excelled in June and with 10 more plate appearances, would have ranked among Triple-A East qualifiers in multiple categories. A minor injury suffered during a collision on June 24 at Louisville kept him off the league leaderboard - he would have led the league with a .415 average (22-for-53), .563 on-base percentage and 1.280 OPS. Alford hit safely in 15 of 18 games, which included a team-high nine-game hitting streak from June 10-22.
The outfielder began the season with Pittsburgh but was outrighted to the Pirates Alternate Training Site on April 25 before being assigned to Indianapolis at the start of the minor league season. He began his Triple-A campaign 0-for-12 but has since raised his average to .288 (32-for-111) with a .323 average (32- for-99) since recording his first hit on May 13.
Alford was originally selected by Toronto in the third round of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft and later became the Blue Jays' No. 1 prospect (No. 25 overall) by Baseball America ahead of the 2016 season.
He was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh from Toronto on Aug. 27, 2020.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from July 2, 2021
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - July 2, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Alford Named Indians June Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Jumbo Shrimp Reveal Miller Electric Box Office - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- O'Hearn Named Triple-A East Player of the Month for June - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Seven-Year Veteran Joe Harvey Assigned to St. Paul - St. Paul Saints
- Notes: Santillan out of Pen, Barrero Lifts 1st Triple-A HR - Louisville Bats
- Polar Park to Welcome One and All to a Free "Open House" Saturday, July 10, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Worcester Red Sox
- Alvarez Named to United States Olympic Roster - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: July 2, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Bulls Pitchers Shane Baz and Joe Ryan Named to U.S. Olympic Team Roster - Durham Bulls
- Knights Fall to Tides 7-6 on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Mr. Walk-Off: Bethancourt Sends Indians Past I-Cubs in 12, 7-6 - Indianapolis Indians
- Chasers Snap Slide Behind Strong Start from Martinez - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.