WooSox and RailRiders Postponed Due to Rain

WORCESTER, MA - Friday's scheduled Triple-A East game between the host Worcester Red Sox and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA-Yankees) at Polar Park has been postponed due to rain, wet grounds, and the forecast of more rain throughout the evening.

Tonight's postponed game (the first rainout in Polar Park history) will be made-up as part of a single-admission doubleheader at a date to be determined when Scranton/WB returns to Polar Park later this season.

Fans holding tickets for Friday can trade those in for any remaining WooSox home game this season - based on availability. If fans have a hard ticket for tonight's game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call at 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.

