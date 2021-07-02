Red Wings, Mets Postponed Friday
July 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's Rochester Red Wings game at Syracuse has been postponed due to rain.
The teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 14 at 5:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.
This is the fourth postponement for the Red Wings in 2021.
Rochester returns home to begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday, July 6 against the Buffalo Bisons. Tickets are on sale for those games at RedWingsBaseball.com.
