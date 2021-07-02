Jumbo Shrimp Reveal Miller Electric Box Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will rename the box office of 121 Financial Ballpark the Miller Electric Box Office, the club announced Friday. The new partnership secures the box office at 121 Financial Ballpark naming rights for Miller Electric Company, a national company with over 2,500 employees founded and headquartered in Jacksonville.

"We are so excited that the box office at 121 Financial Ballpark will be renamed the Miller Electric Box Office, furthering our partnership with Miller Electric Company," said Jumbo Shrimp owner/CEO Ken Babby. "The Jumbo Shrimp and Miller Electric Company share the belief of making long-term reinvestment in the future health, sustainability and betterment of our local community in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida."

The Miller Electric Box Office in-season hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the Miller Electric Box Office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the Miller Electric Box Office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

The Miller Electric Box Office is closed to incoming calls beginning two hours before gates open (three hours before game time). During this time, the Miller Electric Box Office is open for in-person, walk-up sales.

"Reinvesting in our community is a core value of Miller Electric Company, and we believe that a vibrant sports and entertainment industry is critical to the success of our local community," said Miller Electric Company CEO Henry Brown. "We are proud to partner with the Jumbo Shrimp to continue to bring family friendly entertainment for our employees, customers and all members of our local community."

