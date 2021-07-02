Mr. Walk-Off: Bethancourt Sends Indians Past I-Cubs in 12, 7-6

INDIANAPOLIS - With the Indianapolis Indians on the brink of a heartbreaking loss to the Iowa Cubs, Christian Bethancourt smoked a line drive off the glove of shortstop Dee Strange-Gordon into left-center in the bottom of the 12th inning to score Cole Tucker and Will Craig for a thrilling 7-6 victory on Thursday. The clutch knock made Bethancourt responsible for four of Indy's five walk-off wins this season, including each of the last two games.

Strange-Gordon gave Iowa (18-30) its third lead of the night in the top of the 12th with a two-out RBI single, but Indianapolis (27-23) prevailed with two in the bottom half of the back-and-forth affair. Following a Kevin Kramer strikeout, the I-Cubs intentionally walked Craig with one away. Bligh Madris then worked a walk to load the bases for Bethancourt, who came up big in another clutch situation.

The 12-inning game matched the longest for innings played by Indianapolis since the extra-inning rule was implemented in 2018. Indy also played 12 innings on July 31, 2018 at Columbus in a 10-9 loss.

The scoring began in the first inning against Indians starter James Marvel. Four straight I-Cubs batters reached with two outs, capped by an Alfonso Rivas two-run single that gave the visitors the early advantage.

Indy cut its deficit in half in the third on consecutive two-out doubles by Tucker and Kramer. The Indians continued to swing it well against Cory Abbott in their next at-bat, scoring two runs in the fourth on a Hunter Owen single and double play by Marvel that plated the go-ahead tally to make it 3-2.

It remained 3-2 until the seventh, when Michael Hermosillo belted a pitch from Kyle Keller to the center-field wall. The two-bagger scored Nico Hoerner from first base, but the double - initially ruled a home run - was overturned. Hermosillo was thrown out on the relay to third base, and the controversial call, despite the ball not leaving the yard on replay - led to I-Cubs manager Marty Pevey earning his fourth ejection.

The Indians broke the 3-3 tie after the stretch thanks to a Kramer bloop single and two-base throwing error by left fielder Vance Vizcaino. One out later, Madris came through with his third hit of the game to put Indy back in front, 4-3.

Iowa tied the game at four in the ninth to hand Austin Davis a blown save. Abiatal Avelino followed a Tony Wolters single and stolen base with a run-scoring hit.

The I-Cubs and Indians then traded single runs in the 10th before going scoreless in the 11th frame. Hermosillo singled home Strange-Gordon to make it 5-4, and Bethancourt tied the game in the home half of the 10th with a sacrifice fly to right.

Nick Mears (W, 2-2) tossed two innings and surrendered one unearned run while fanning three. Ryan Kellogg (L, 1-1) yielded two runs (one earned) on three walks and Bethancourt's hit to suffer the loss.

The Indians and I-Cubs continue their series on Friday at 7:05 PM ET. RHP Steven Wright (3-3, 5.86) will oppose RHP Joe Biagini (1-3, 5.40).

