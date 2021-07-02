Bulls Pitchers Shane Baz and Joe Ryan Named to U.S. Olympic Team Roster

DURHAM - Durham Bulls pitchers Shane Baz and Joe Ryan have been named to USA Baseball's roster for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Team USA will play a three-game exhibition series against the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team from July 18-20. Game two of the series will be played at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Monday, July 19 starting at 6:35pm.

Ryan previously pitched for USA Baseball during the Olympic Qualifier round last month, striking out ten batters over 4.2 innings of work against the Dominican Republic. In nine outings (eight starts) with the Bulls this year, Ryan has posted a 3-3 record and 3.73 ERA (17 ER/41.0 IP), adding a team-best 54 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .181 batting average.

Since being promoted to Durham from Double-A Montgomery, Baz has compiled a 1-0 record and 1.29 ERA (2 ER/14.0 IP) in his three starts, adding 20 strikeouts compared to three walks. On Monday, he was named the Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week for the time period between June 21-27, while on Wednesday it was announced he had been selected to play in the All-Star Futures Game as part of Major League Baseball's All-Star Weekend on Sunday, July 11.

Tickets for Team USA's game scheduled for Monday, July 19 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park are available beginning Tuesday, July 6 at noon on DurhamBulls.com or by calling 919-956-BULL. 919 Club Members will have exclusive pre-sale access to tickets before the general public.

Baseball returns to the Olympic Program for the first time since 2008. Team USA won a gold medal at the Seoul 1988 Olympic Games (demonstration sport) and the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, and took home the bronze medal in the Atlanta 1996 and Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

Team USA, managed by former Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia, opens the Olympic Games baseball tournament on Friday, July 30, against Israel. Team USA is joined by the Dominican Republic, Israel, Japan, Korea and Mexico in the six-team field in Tokyo.

