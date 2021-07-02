Sounds Complete Comeback, Walk-Off Louisville
July 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - With the score knotted at 3-3 in the bottom of the 10th inning, Zach Green drew a bases loaded walk to send the Nashville Sounds to a come-from-behind, walk-off 4-3 win over the Louisville Bats in front of 9,771 fans at First Horizon Park Friday night.
Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Cooper Hummel sparked the first comeback of the night when he lined a two-out, run-scoring double down the right field line scoring Matt Lipka to even the game at 2-2.
Reliever Luke Barker put up a zero in the top of the ninth, but Louisville scored a run in the top of the 10th to take a 3-2 lead. TJ Friedl's RBI single to right field scored Jonathan Willems with the go-ahead run.
It was Nashville's turn in the bottom half as Tim Lopes delivered a one-out single to right field that scored Yeison Coca with the tying run. After Lipka reached on an infield single, Louisville elected to intentionally walk Hummel to load the bases for Green who worked a walk off Carson Fulmer to force in Lopes with the winning run.
The walk-off was Nashville's sixth of the year and fourth of the homestand. It is also the fifth time this year the Sounds have won a game when trailing after seven innings.
Josh Lindblom started for the Sounds and went five solid innings. The right-hander limited the Bats to just one run on three hits. He walked three and struck out a season-high eight batters.
Lopes gave the Sounds a 1-0 lead in the third inning with an RBI triple, but Louisville scored single tallies in the fifth and sixth innings to take a late lead.
Game five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Thomas Jankins (1-3, 7.88) starts for Nashville against right-hander Bo Takahashi (2-4, 6.86) for Louisville. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
Tonight's win was Nashville's sixth walk-off win of the season and their fifth win of the season when trailing after seven innings.
Josh Lindblom struck out a season-high 8 batters...5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K.
Over the last seven games, Nashville starters are 1-0 with a 2.15 ERA (9 ER/37.2 IP).
Cooper Hummel doubled in the 8th inning and has reached base safely in 13 consecutive games...batting .370 (17-for-46) with 5 doubles, 3 home runs, 7 RBI and 8 walks.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com..
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from July 2, 2021
- Jacksonville Sweeps Doubleheader from Memphis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Walk off Bats with Walk - Louisville Bats
- Sounds Complete Comeback, Walk-Off Louisville - Nashville Sounds
- Season-High Crowd Cheers on Redbirds - Memphis Redbirds
- Another Remarkable Triple-A Debut, Winder Carries No-No into Sixth, Saints Win 7-3 - St. Paul Saints
- Omaha Falls Behind Early in Friday Loss to St. Paul - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Knights Shut out the Tides 4-0 on Friday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Former Indians MVP Leads I-Cubs in Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Defeat Lehigh Valley 5-2 to Extend Win Streak to Five Games - Buffalo Bisons
- I-Cubs Even Series with 5-2 Win - Iowa Cubs
- Bulls Bash Stripers 9-7 - Durham Bulls
- Esplin's Two-Run Single Propels Drive to 3-2 Victory - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Robson Records Four Hits in Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- WooSox and RailRiders Postponed Due to Rain - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB RailRiders Game Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings, Mets Postponed Friday - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse and Rochester Postponed on Friday Because of Rain, Doubleheader Scheduled for July 14th - Syracuse Mets
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (27-23) vs. Iowa Cubs (18-30) - Indianapolis Indians
- July 2 Game Notes: Iowa at Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - July 2, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Alford Named Indians June Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Jumbo Shrimp Reveal Miller Electric Box Office - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- O'Hearn Named Triple-A East Player of the Month for June - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Seven-Year Veteran Joe Harvey Assigned to St. Paul - St. Paul Saints
- Notes: Santillan out of Pen, Barrero Lifts 1st Triple-A HR - Louisville Bats
- Polar Park to Welcome One and All to a Free "Open House" Saturday, July 10, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Worcester Red Sox
- Alvarez Named to United States Olympic Roster - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: July 2, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Bulls Pitchers Shane Baz and Joe Ryan Named to U.S. Olympic Team Roster - Durham Bulls
- Knights Fall to Tides 7-6 on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Mr. Walk-Off: Bethancourt Sends Indians Past I-Cubs in 12, 7-6 - Indianapolis Indians
- Chasers Snap Slide Behind Strong Start from Martinez - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.