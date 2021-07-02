SWB RailRiders Game Postponed

July 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcester, MA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park scheduled for Friday night was postponed due to inclement weather. The RailRiders and Red Sox will play a doubleheader when Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to Worcester between July 13-18. The date and time of the make-up game will be announced at a later date. Starting pitchers for both teams are yet to be announced.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester continue their series on Saturday with a 4:05 P.M. first pitch and conclude it Sunday evening. The RailRiders are off Monday begin a seven-game, six-day series on Tuesday, July 6, against the Syracuse Mets. For tickets and promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

34-14

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.