SWB RailRiders Game Postponed
July 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
Worcester, MA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park scheduled for Friday night was postponed due to inclement weather. The RailRiders and Red Sox will play a doubleheader when Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to Worcester between July 13-18. The date and time of the make-up game will be announced at a later date. Starting pitchers for both teams are yet to be announced.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester continue their series on Saturday with a 4:05 P.M. first pitch and conclude it Sunday evening. The RailRiders are off Monday begin a seven-game, six-day series on Tuesday, July 6, against the Syracuse Mets. For tickets and promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
34-14
