Seven-Year Veteran Joe Harvey Assigned to St. Paul

July 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Twins signed right-handed pitcher Joe Harvey to a minor league contract on Thursday and assigned him to St. Paul. Since 2014, Harvey has pitched for the Yankees and Rockies organizations, amassing 22 games of Major League action since 2019.

Harvey, 29, arrives in St. Paul after starting the season with the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. In 15 games with the Isotopes, Harvey pitched 13.2 innings and had an ERA of 2.63. He walked nine batters while striking out 20, with the opposition batting .245 against him. His contract was selected by the Rockies on June 20, but he was designated for assignment two days later, and elected free agency. Harvey was fourth on the Isotopes in games and his 2.63 ERA was second on the roster (minimum 15 games pitched).

The Audubon, PA native spent the 2020 season between the Colorado Rockies and their alternate training site. He pitched in four games with the Rockies, totaling 3.1 innings. He did not allow an earned run and did not walk a batter, striking out two.

Harvey spent the start of the 2019 season bouncing back between the Scranton-Wilkes/Barre Railriders and the New York Yankees. His major league debut came on April 10 against Houston, where he set season-highs in innings pitched with 2.0 and three strikeouts. The bulk of his work came with their Triple-A affiliate in Scranton Wilkes/Barre, where he pitched 22 games going 0-1 with a 3.12 ERA and had a career-high nine saves. On July 31 Harvey was traded to Colorado in exchange for LHP Alfredo Garcia. He was assigned to Triple-A Albuquerque, where he pitched in nine games before his contract was selected by Colorado, pitching his final nine games with the Rockies. He finished 0-0 with a 5.43 ERA in Denver.

The 2018 season was strong for the right-hander, finishing with a career-high three wins for Scranton-Wiles/Barre. Harvey opened the season at Double-A with the Trenton Thunder and was promoted to Triple-A just after five games. His 1.66 ERA in 38 outings for the Railriders was his lowest at any level that he pitched in more than 18 games at. He allowed just 10 earned runs in 54.1 innings, where his opposition was batting just .174 with a WHIP of .099.

The University of Pittsburgh product spent the first four seasons of his career in Single-A. In 2017 he was with the High-A Tampa Tarpons, pitching in 18 games with a 1.05 ERA. From 2014-16, Harvey pitched in 41 contests across rookie ball and Low-A, finishing with an ERA above 2.00 in just one of those three seasons. The 2015 season, when he finished at 4.24, is the only time from 2014 through 2018 that he finished with an ERA above 2.00.

Harvey was drafted by the New York Yankees in 2014 in the 19th round out of the University of Pittsburgh.

The Saints roster now consists of 29 players, 15 pitchers and 14 position players, with four on the injured list and one Major League Rehab assignment with Michael Pineda.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.