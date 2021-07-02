Knights Fall to Tides 7-6 on Thursday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Despite a two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Charlotte Knights dropped Thursday's game to the Norfolk Tides by a score of 7-6 at Truist Field. The loss snapped Charlotte's two-game winning streak.

The Knights battled back in the final frame and even brought the winning run to the plate, but fell just short in the end. Outfielder Blake Rutherford drove home Charlotte's first of two runs in the ninth on an RBI single. Outfielder Mikie Mahtook, who homered earlier in the game, brought home the second and final run of the game for the Knights on an RBI groundout in the ninth.

Overall, the Knights pounded out 14 hits on the night. Infielder Tim Beckham led the way with three hits and went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a double. Beckham was one of five Charlotte players to have at least two hits in the game. Outfielder Luis González chipped in with his fourth home run of the season as he went yard in the second inning.

RHP Jonathan Stiever (2-4, 6.02) started for the Knights and was saddled with the loss. He allowed three runs on six hits over four innings in the loss. He also struck-out eight batters. Reliever Marcos Diplan (3-0, 2.30) earned the win out of the Norfolk bullpen.

The Knights and Tides will continue the six-game series from Truist Field on Friday night with first pitch set for 7:04 p.m. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time radio broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.

