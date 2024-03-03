Sweet Revenge for the Lions
March 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
It was a night and day storyline for the Lions Sunday afternoon at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. The previous night saw the Lions being shutout 4-0 by the Railers, and while things didn't start well for Trois-Rivières on Sunday afternoon with Worcester scoring the first two goals of the game, the Lions roared back with five unanswered goals for a 5-2 victory against the Railers.
Things started well for the Lions as the team showed a marked turnaround from Saturday's performance. At one point in the first period Trois-Rivières was outshooting the Railers by a margin of 12 to 3. But a lack of discipline hurt the Lions and Worcester was able to overtake Trois-Rivières in the shot category: By the end of the period the Railers had outshot the Lions 18 to 12 and had also found the back of the Trois-Rivières net twice courtesy of goals by Zach White and Reece Newkirk late in the period.
The tide turned completely in the second period in favour of the Lions. Jakov Novak opened the scoring for Trois-Rivières at 3:18 and Nicolas Larivière followed that goal up by leveling the score at 2-2 a minute later. The Lions' Novak Yaremko then scored twice within two minutes to give Trois-Rivières a 4-2 lead. The Railers could not muster a response.
After launching 21 shots at the Railers net in the second period, the Lions kept up the pressure in the third and outshot Worcester 13 to 3. Trois-Rivières' Yaremko scored his third goal of the game for his first-ever ECHL hat trick.
1st star: Nolan Yaremko - Lions de Trois-Rivières
2nd star: Javok Novak - Lions de Trois-Rivières
3rd star: Zach White - Worcester Railers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 3, 2024
- Stingrays Defeat Everblades to Finish Weekend Strong - South Carolina Stingrays
- Greenway's Winner Leads Swamp Rabbits to Sweep - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Comeback Falls Short on Sunday at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Sweet Revenge for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- K-Wings Throttle Growlers 6-3 in Rubber Match - Kalamazoo Wings
- Growlers Go Down to Wings 6-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - March 3 - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Put Sour Note on Thrashers Night - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Game 200 for Lions' Iron Man - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Solar Bears Acquire Cory Dennis from Newfoundland - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wichita Looks to Rebound Today in Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Host Wichita this Afternoon on Pucks-N-Paws Day in Allen - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Win Series Finale 3-1 at Idaho - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Point Streak Snapped at Six - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Fall in Series Finale to Ghost Pirates - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- Sweet Revenge for the Lions
- Game 200 for Lions' Iron Man
- Lions Shut Out In Worcester
- Third Former Lion Makes It to the NHL
- Lions Add Offensive Firepower