Fuel Fall to Fort Wayne on the Road

FORT WAYNE - The Fuel went into Fort Wayne looking to extend their second-place lead in the division. Despite 42 shots on goal, the Fuel would lose their third straight game falling 3-2 to the Komets.

1ST PERIOD

The first penalty came early at 2:02 when Xavier Bernard was called for a slashing penalty. No harm was done by the Fuel but it didn't take long for the Komets to strike not once, but twice.

At 7:11, Ture Linden scored a power-play goal and just 49 seconds later, Xavier Cormier put the second goal of the game for the Komets in the back of the net, their 23rd and 10th goals of the season, respectively.

At 13:11, a fight broke out between Brett Bulmer and Marc-Antoine Pépin and, after over 30 seconds of swinging back and forth, Bulmer took Pépin to the ground.

In total, Fort Wayne committed 11 penalty minutes to the Fuel's seven. The Fuel outshot the Komets 13-5 in the first period, a stat they've been very consistent with in recent games.

2ND PERIOD

The second period was a clean game of hockey, outside of one penalty committed by Fort Wayne.

The Komets were called for a delay of game at 8:50, setting up the Fuel for their fourth power play of the game.

They were finally able to convert the fourth time around when Colin Bilek ripped one by Ryan Fanti to cut the Fuel deficit to one goal.

A quiet period would end 2-1 in favor of Fort Wayne with the shots falling 13-11, once again in favor of Indy.

3RD PERIOD

It didn't take long for the Fuel to tie the game as 51 seconds into the final frame, Seamus Malone found the back of the net to tie the game at 2.

That lead would only last another half-period when, at 11:12, Fort Wayne's Xavier Cormier scored his second goal of the night, this time on the power play. This would give the Komets two power-play conversions on the night and the lead back.

Cormier's second would prove as the go-ahead goal as the Komets would go on to win 3-2 despite the onslaught of 42 shots from the Fuel to Fort Wayne's 26 shots on the night.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday, March 15 for Faith & Family / USAC Racing and All You Can Eat Night against the Tulsa Oilers.

