Cincy Can't Keep Pace in Wheeling

March 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Cyclones fell to the Nailers 5-1 inside the WesBanco Arena Sunday night. Cincinnati drops to 2-5-0-0 against Wheeling in the regular season series.

The Nailers found the back of the net early and often in the 1st period, scoring three goals in under two minutes. Matthew Quercia bounced on a rebound that came flying over the top of the net from a point shot to open the scoring. A minute later, Evan Vierling was the beneficiary of a Cyclones' turnover to double the advantage. Peter Laviolette scored with a deflection that got through Talyn Boyko and pushed the score to 3-0. Patrick Polino countered for Cincy and scored a redirect of his own in connection with Zack Andrusiak.

In the 2nd period, the Cyclones were shorthanded when Evan Vierling blasted in his 2nd goal of the game from the circle.

Wheeling would tack on another goal from the powerplay with Landon Cato back in the penalty box. David Jankowski, who finished with three points, snuck one past Boyko. Talyn finished with 21 saves. Wheeling's Taylor Gauthier recorded 30 stops.

Up next, Cincinnati goes back on the road to Toledo this week. The Cyclones and Walleye drop the puck at the Huntington Center Friday night at 7:15pm ET.

