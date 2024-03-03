Growlers Go Down to Wings 6-3

March 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers lost 6-3 to the Kalamazoo Wings in the series finale on Sunday evening at Mary Brown's Centre.

Tyler Weiss had a pair while Tate Singleton added a single in the loss. Erik Bradford led the way for the Wings with a hat-trick.

Newfoundland host the Idaho Steelheads next Friday night at 7pm.

Three Stars:

1. KAL - E. Bradford

2. KAL - C. Adams

3. NFL - T. Weiss

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.