Growlers Go Down to Wings 6-3
March 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers lost 6-3 to the Kalamazoo Wings in the series finale on Sunday evening at Mary Brown's Centre.
Tyler Weiss had a pair while Tate Singleton added a single in the loss. Erik Bradford led the way for the Wings with a hat-trick.
Newfoundland host the Idaho Steelheads next Friday night at 7pm.
Three Stars:
1. KAL - E. Bradford
2. KAL - C. Adams
3. NFL - T. Weiss
