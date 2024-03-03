ECHL Transactions - March 3
March 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 3, 2024:
Cincinnati:
Add Landon Cato, D activated from reserve
Delete Josh Burnside, D placed on reserve
Delete Zach Berzolla, D recalled by Hartford
Florida:
Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve
Add Evan Boucher, F activated from reserve
Delete Cam Hausinger, F placed on reserve
Delete Ludovic Waeber, G recalled to Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Fort Wayne:
Add Keenan MacIsaac, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Elijah Gibbons, G added as EBUG
Add Noah Ganske, D activated from reserve
Delete Brogan O'Brian, F placed on reserve
Delete Jaxon Camp, D placed on reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on bereavement/family leave
Delete Brett Brochu, G loaned to Cleveland
Greenville:
Add Max Martin, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Joshua Karlsson, D placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/19)
Indy:
Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve
Delete Matus Spodniak, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Drew DeRidder, G activated from reserve
Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Reece Harsch, D activated from reserve
Delete Sean Leonard, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Cory Dennis, D added to active roster (traded from Newfoundland)
Rapid City:
Delete Jarrod Gourley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)
Delete Mason McCarty, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)
Tulsa:
Add Zane Schartz, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Andy Carroll, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)
Delete Anthony Costantini, D recalled by San Diego
Wheeling:
Add Justin McRae, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Maxim Cajkovic, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Thimo Nickl, D placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Martel, F placed on reserve
Delete Evan Moyse, G released as EBUG
Add Evan Moyse, G added as EBUG [3/2]
Wichita:
Add Ryan Finnegan, F activated from reserve
Delete Quinn Preston, F placed on reserve
