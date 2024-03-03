ECHL Transactions - March 3

March 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 3, 2024:

Cincinnati:

Add Landon Cato, D activated from reserve

Delete Josh Burnside, D placed on reserve

Delete Zach Berzolla, D recalled by Hartford

Florida:

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve

Add Evan Boucher, F activated from reserve

Delete Cam Hausinger, F placed on reserve

Delete Ludovic Waeber, G recalled to Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Fort Wayne:

Add Keenan MacIsaac, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Elijah Gibbons, G added as EBUG

Add Noah Ganske, D activated from reserve

Delete Brogan O'Brian, F placed on reserve

Delete Jaxon Camp, D placed on reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on bereavement/family leave

Delete Brett Brochu, G loaned to Cleveland

Greenville:

Add Max Martin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Joshua Karlsson, D placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/19)

Indy:

Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve

Delete Matus Spodniak, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Drew DeRidder, G activated from reserve

Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Reece Harsch, D activated from reserve

Delete Sean Leonard, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Cory Dennis, D added to active roster (traded from Newfoundland)

Rapid City:

Delete Jarrod Gourley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)

Delete Mason McCarty, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)

Tulsa:

Add Zane Schartz, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Andy Carroll, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)

Delete Anthony Costantini, D recalled by San Diego

Wheeling:

Add Justin McRae, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Maxim Cajkovic, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Thimo Nickl, D placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Martel, F placed on reserve

Delete Evan Moyse, G released as EBUG

Add Evan Moyse, G added as EBUG [3/2]

Wichita:

Add Ryan Finnegan, F activated from reserve

Delete Quinn Preston, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.