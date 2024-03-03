K-Wings Throttle Growlers 6-3 in Rubber Match

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Kalamazoo Wings (29-21-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, used an Erik Bradford hat trick, four additional multi-point outputs, eight penalty kills and 39 Jonathan Lemieux saves to defeat the Newfoundland Growlers (25-23-7-2) at Mary Brown's Centre Sunday, 6-3.

With goals 20, 21, and 22 on the year, Erik Bradford (3g) smashed his career single-season high of 19 goals and recorded his second professional hat trick in the win.

In addition to Bradford, Collin Adams (2g-1a), David Keefer (3a), Josh Passolt, (2a), and Jordan Seyfert (2a) also registered more than one point in the victory.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (14-14-2-0) was stellar and climbed back to .500 with 39 saves on 42 shots against.

Bradford(20) opened the scoring with a tap-in from the blue paint at the 2:43 mark of the first. Chaz Reddekopp (7) and Keefer(26) picked up assists on the pretty tic-tac-toe play that saw Bradford convert as the trailer.

Newfoundland evened the score just 37 seconds later.

Adams(13) made it 2-1 by firing a loose puck home from the slot on the power play at 10:57.

Adams (14) scored another PPG from the right side at the 13:37 mark. Luke Morgan (9) and Seyfert(9) assisted the extra-man tally by creating chaos around the net. The score marked Adams' first-career multi-goal game.

Bradford (21) struck from distance with a snapshot from above the right circle at the 8:01 mark of the second. Adams (16) and Seyfert (10) assisted the transition goal.

Newfoundland cut the lead to two with a shorthanded goal at 18:18.

Collin Saccoman (5) put the game out of reach by potting a rebound from the right circle at the 10:33 mark of the third. Passolt(16) took the initial shot while Keefer (27) notched the secondary assist on the rush.

The Growlers made it 5-3 with a power-play extra attacker goal at 17:21.

Bradford (22) secured his hatty with an empty-netter courtesy of Passolt (17) and Keefer (28) with 1:19 remaining.

The K-Wings finished 2-for-7 on the power play and 8-for-9 on the penalty kill. Newfoundland took the final shot total, 42-27.

Kalamazoo is back in action Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST versus the Indy Fuel (29-19-5-1) for $3 Friday and 'Dumb & Dumber' Night at Wings Event Center.

