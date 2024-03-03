Solar Bears Acquire Cory Dennis from Newfoundland

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today (Mar. 3) they have acquired defenseman Cory Dennis from the Newfoundland Growlers in exchange for cash considerations.

Dennis, 27, is playing in his third professional season, spending 65 games in the ECHL with Adirondack and Newfoundland and 47 games in the SPHL with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound rearguard has eight points (1g-7a) in 46 games this season with the Growlers.

Prior to his professional career, Dennis played four seasons of Div. III college hockey at Concordia University (Wisconsin) scoring 52 points (16g-36a) in 94 games. While playing in the Superior International Junior Hockey League (SIJHL), Dennis was named the Defenseman of the Year and First Team All-Star during the 2017-18 season.

