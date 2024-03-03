Comeback Falls Short on Sunday at Allen

ALLEN, TX - Wichita closed a busy weekend on Sunday afternoon, falling to Allen, 4-3, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Nick Favaro, Michal Stinil and Ryan Finnegan provided the offense for the Thunder.

The Thunder opened the scoring six minutes into the game. Dillon Boucher won a battle in the right corner, found Favaro in the slot and he buried it past Chase Perry to make it 1-0.

Eric Williams tied it at 18:09. He found a loose puck at the right circle, spun around and beat Trevor Gorsuch to make it 1-1.

In the second, Finnegan recorded his seventh of the year at 4:44 to make it 2-1. Nick Nardella fed a pass down the slot and Finnegan put home a backhand through Perry.

Liam Finlay tied it at the 10-minute mark. Allen created a turnover at its own blueline and started an odd-man rush. Colby McAuley fed a pass to the left wing to Finlay and he fired a shot past Gorsuch.

At 13:48, Ty Farmer put home a rebound through Gorsuch to make it 3-2.

Wichita battled back to tie it in the third period. Kobe Walker drew a penalty as he was hauled down in the neutral zone. Stinil scored at 14:08 with a wrist shot from the right circle for his 24th of the year.

Blake Murray re-gained the lead for the Americans at 15:46. During a net-mouth scramble, Murray slid home a backhand as he was skating around the Thunder net and made it 4-3.

Gorsuch was pulled with a minute left for the extra attacker. Wichita nearly tied it late when Jay Dickman got to a rebound near the crease. The puck slid near the line, but Eric Williams reached out and saved a goal.

Wichita went 1-for-3 on the power play. Allen was 0-for-4 on the man advantage. The Thunder have power play goals in four-straight and five of their last seven games.

Favaro recorded his first goal as a pro. Stinil took over the team-lead in goals and has points in six-straight games (7g, 4a). Brayden Watts added an assist, giving him points in six-straight. Lleyton Moore added a helper, giving him assists in six-straight. Boucher has points in three-straight games. Jake Wahlin appeared in his 200th ECHL game.

The Thunder returns home to begin a five-game homestand on Wednesday night against Tulsa.

