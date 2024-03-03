Grizzlies Win Series Finale 3-1 at Idaho

Boise, Idaho - The Utah Grizzlies got goals from Brandon Cutler, Kyle Mayhew and Dylan Fitze and Will Cranley stopped 27 of 28 as they defeated the Idaho Steelheads 3-1 on Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena.

Brandon Cutler scored 8:42 into the contest to give Utah a 1-0 lead. The Grizz are now 18-3-1 when scoring first this season. Idaho's Parker AuCoin tied up the contest 14:49 in on a centering pass from Matt Register. It was the only goal allowed by Will Cranley, who picked up his fourth win in a Utah uniform. The score was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Kyle Mayhew scored what turned out to be the game winner 9:11 into the second period. Dylan Fitze scored an empty netter 19:35 into the third period to seal the deal as Utah salvaged the third game of the series. Fitze scored 7 goals in the completed six game road trip where Utah went 2-4 as they played against the top 2 teams in the Mountain division.

The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center to begin a six game homestand with a Friday night battle against Rapid City at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Grizzlies 3 stars

Kyle Mayhew (Utah) - Game Winning Goal 9:11 into the second period.

Brandon Cutler (Utah) - 1 goal.

Will Cranley (Utah) - 27 of 28 saves.

