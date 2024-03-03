ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

March 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced the following fines and suspension.

Norfolk's Liwiski suspended

Norfolk's Mark Liwiski has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #752, Maine at Norfolk, on March 2.

Liwiski is suspended under Rule #23.7 as the result of receiving his 10th fighting major of the season.

Liwiski will miss Norfolk's game at Reading on March 6.

Cincinnati's Fraser fined

Cincinnati's Cole Fraser has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #747, Indy at Cincinnati, on March 2.

Fraser was assessed a game misconduct for abuse of officials under Rule #39.5 at 3:45 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Allen will miss Cincinnati's game vs. Indy today (March 2).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Wichita's Dockery, Dickman fined

Wichita's Dominic Dockery and Jay Dickman have both been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of their actions in ECHL Game #758, Allen at Wichita, on March 2.

Dockery was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 14:33 of the third period while Dickman was assessed a game misconduct abuse of officials under Rule #39.5 at 19:03 of the third period. Both players are fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.