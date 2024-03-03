Wichita Looks to Rebound Today in Allen

Wichita Thunder try to make some room against the Allen Americans

ALLEN, TX - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, finishes a three-in-three this afternoon at 2:10 p.m. with its last visit to Texas to face Allen.

This is the eighth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Americans. All-time, Wichita is 56-90-13 against Allen and 27-48-6 on the road against the Americans.

Today is the final time that the Thunder will play at the Credit Union Of Texas Event Center. Wichita does host Allen one more time in April.

Last night, the Americans erupted for five goals in the first period and skated away with a 8-4 victory.

With the win, Allen moves five points ahead of Wichita in the Mountain Division for fifth place with 51 points.

The loss snaps the Thunder six-game point-streak. The Americans have won the last five meetings in the season-series and have two games in hand on the Thunder.

Michal Stinil led the way last night for the Thunder on the scoresheet. He had two goals and an assist, giving him points in five-straight (6g, 4a). He has at least two points in three-straight games. Stinil needs eight goals to equal his career-high from a year ago when he recorded 31.

Brayden Watts had a goal and an assist last night. He extended his point-streak to five games (2g, 5a). Watts has 40 points (8g, 32a) in 44 games this year.

Jake Wahlin recorded his seventh goal of the season on Friday in Kansas City. He scored with less than two minutes to go in regulation to force overtime. Wahlin will appear in his 200th ECHL game this afternoon.

Dillon Boucher recorded his first multi-point game of his career last night. He scored in the second period to break up the shutout bid for Marco Costantini. Boucher has three points in his last two games.

THUNDERBOLTS...Quinn Preston has assists in six-of his last seven games (7a)...Lleyton Moore has assists in his last five and is tied for second among rookies with 14 power play helpers...Dillon Boucher is tied for second among rookies with six major penalties....Wichita is 9-6-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 10-3-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 13-2-3-1 when leading after two...

ALLEN NOTES - Marco Costantini claimed his first ECHL shutout on Friday, stopping 33 shots and has won his last six starts...Bennett MacArthur had a career-high five points last night...Gavin Gould has scored five of his eight goals this year against Wichita...Colby McAuley is tied for fourth with 11 power play goals...

