Sunday Smiles, as Nailers Win, 5-1

March 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release









WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers needed a big performance in front of the home crowd on Sunday afternoon, and that's exactly what they got, as they defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones, 5-1 at WesBanco Arena. Wheeling stormed out to a 3-0 lead with three goals in a span of 1:57, including the first of two in the match for Evan Vierling. David Jankowski and Maxim Cajkovic had big offensive days with three points each, while Taylor Gauthier made 30 saves.

The Nailers had an offensive surge in the middle of the first period, as they turned on the red light three times in a row. The first marker came at the 8:32 mark. Isaac Belliveau wired a shot off of the end glass, but the rebound came rocketing back to Matthew Quercia, who batted the loose puck in from the slot. Exactly one minute later, Maxim Cajkovic forced a steal, and promptly set up Evan Vierling, who drove a shot into the left side of the cage. 57 seconds later, Wheeling struck again. David Drake let a wrist shot go from the left point, and got some help from Peter Laviolette, who tipped the attempt through goaltender Talyn Boyko and in over the goal line. Cincinnati got one goal back with 4:11 to go, as Patrick Polino tipped Zach Andrusiak's initial shot inside of the left post.

After battling through a challenging week in the special teams department, the power play struck in the second period to give some padding to the advantage for the Nailers. Wheeling moved the puck around the offensive zone well, with David Jankowski ultimately setting up Vierling, who drove in a one-timer from the left circle for his second goal of the game.

The home side tacked on one more in the third period for the 5-1 final, as Tanner Laderoute set up Jankowski for a one-time bullet from the left circle on the power play.

Taylor Gauthier earned his league-leading 21st victory of the season for the Nailers, as he denied 30 of the 31 shots he faced, including all 22 in the final two periods. Talyn Boyko took the loss for the Cyclones, as he allowed five goals on 26 shots.

The Nailers will play their next five games on the road, starting in Fort Wayne on Friday and Saturday at 8:00 and 7:30 respectively. Wheeling's next home game is Education Day against the Indy Fuel on March 19th at 10:45 a.m. That will be the first of four straight home contests for the Nailers, which will also feature the next Big Six Promotional Game - Wizards & Wands on March 23rd. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

