Rush Fall in Series Finale to Ghost Pirates

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, fell at home to the Savannah Ghost Pirates at The Monument 8-2 on Saturday night.

The Rush started the game off on the right foot with Alex Aleardi logging his 20th goal of the season just 64 seconds in. The Rush have captured 15 of their 20 victories this season when scoring first.

The Ghost Pirates had not trailed the entire weekend series, but Savannah answered on Ryan Scarfo powerplay goal with less than seven minutes to go in the first period.

59 seconds after the Scarfo goal, Blake Bennett turned over Peter Tischke and rifled a shot beyond Michael Bullion and in. Bennett now has 24 goals on the season for the Rush, leading the team.

Still, Savannah persisted and tied the game when Logan Drevitch banged home a one-time from the far faceoff circle. The Ghost Pirates would go on to unleash seven unanswered goals to finish the game.

Keltie Jeri-Leon, a former Rush forward, scored 1:23 into the second period and Savannah never looked back. Kyle Jeffers tallied back-to-back goals in the second to stretch the lead, and the Ghost Pirates would find three more goals in the third.

Brandon Estes, Brent Pederson, and Alex Gilmour all scored in the third period for the Ghost Pirates to cap the win.

Rapid City has now dropped 10-straight at home, and enters a five-game road stretch heading into the final stint of divisional play.

After Allen And Utah's win on Saturday night, the Rush are now nine points out of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs, but play six against Utah and three against Allen in March.

The Rush do not return home for 20 days when the host the Utah Grizzles on Friday, March 22. The Rush get a six-day rest before their next matchup, a Friday night tilt at Maverik Center vs. Utah.

