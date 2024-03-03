Mavericks Clinch Spot in Postseason for Second-Consecutive Season

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Still with 17 games and six weeks remaining in the regular season, the Kansas City Mavericks have clinched a spot in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a 7-4 victory over the Tulsa Oilers this afternoon. The Mavericks are in the postseason in consecutive seasons for the first time since making it in five-straight seasons from 2009-14.

Kansas City is in the midst of a historic season in franchise and ECHL history. Today was the team's 41st victory of the season, the third-highest total in the franchise's 15-year history. The win was also their 22nd road victory of the season, just four away from tying the all-time ECHL road wins record.

Under the guidance of General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had, the Mavericks have increased their win total in each of his four years behind the bench. Kansas City is on pace to have its best season in franchise history, currently with the third-most victories (41) and points (86) in a single season as well as the fifth-highest goal total in franchise history.

On the ice, the Mavericks have been led my numerous individual stars throughout the long season. Kansas City has six players with 15 or more goals on the season and five players who rank in the top-20 in total scoring.

Patrick Curry and Nolan Walker both rank in the top-five in the league in goals scored. Max Andreev and Cade Borchardt are tied as the second-highest scoring rookies in the ECHL.

It isn't just the offense that has propelled the Mavericks to where they currently stand. Kansas City is the only team in the ECHL to have three goaltenders with 11 or more wins each. The Mavericks are also the only team in the ECHL to rank in the top-five in both goals scored and fewest goals allowed per game.

Information about playoff tickets for Mavericks home games will be available soon.

The ECHL-leading and playoff-bound Mavericks return to home ice on March 15 and 16 for games against the Rapid City Rush, with Affiliation Night being celebrated during the Saturday contest. Single-game tickets are available for all remaining Mavericks regular season home games at kcmavericks.com or by calling 816-252-7825.

