Game 200 for Lions' Iron Man
March 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières' iron man - Alex Cousineau - will be partaking in his 200th game with the organization. The team's assistant general manager for hockey operations and goaltending coach has been with the Lions since Trois-Rivières' debut in the ECHL in 2021-22.
His role with the Lions has morphed somewhat over the past three years, dictated by changes made to the coaching staff. However, he has always remained in charge of the team's goaltenders.
Cousineau - who has a Bachelor of Commerce (Management) degree from Concordia University - worked with Concordia's goaltenders before joining the QMJHL's Foreurs de Val d'Or in 2020-21. He then made the jump to the pros the following year.
