Thunder Point Streak Snapped at Six

March 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder's Dominic Dockery and Dillon Boucher on game night

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder's Dominic Dockery and Dillon Boucher on game night(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned home on Saturday night, losing 8-4 to Allen at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Americans scored five times in the first period and never looked back.

Michal Stinil had three points to lead the way for the Thunder. Brayden Watts and Dillon Boucher had a goal and an assist.

Bennett MacArthur scored one minute into the first period to start the onslaught. Allen created a turnover near its own blueline, came back through the neutral zone on a three-on-two and MacArthur buried a shot past Trevor Gorsuch.

He recorded his second at 8:55 on the power play. Colby McAuley fired a shot from the right circle that tipped off of MacArthur's stick and it got past Gorsuch to make it 2-0.

At 9:48, Tarun Fizer made it 3-0 with assists to Kris Myllari and MacArthur.

Johnny Walker and Fizer recorded goals just over a minute apart late in the frame to make it 5-0 and that would be it for Gorsuch. Kevin Resop came on in relief.

In the second, Gavin Gould and Liam Finley extended the lead to 7-0.

Dillon Boucher broke the shutout bid for Marco Costantini at 13:24. Myllari threw a blind pass into the slot and Boucher fired a shot into the net to make it 7-1.

Watts connected on a power play at 15:44 to make it 7-2. Stinil stole the puck near the Allen line, fed it over to Watts and he beat Costantini for his eighth of the year.

Stinil made it 7-3 with three seconds to go in the second period. Quinn Preston kept the play alive at the line and Stinil hammered home a shot from the right circle on the power play.

Blake Murray made it 8-3 at 8:45 of the third. Fizer found him through the slot and he slipped one past Resop.

Stinil closed the scoring at 19:43. He came out of the penalty box after serving a major that was called against Dominic Dockery. Boucher found him behind the Allen defense and Stinil buried a shot past Costantini to make it 8-4.

Wichita went 2-for-3 on the power play. Allen was 1-for-3 on the man advantage.

Stinil finished with two goals and an assist. Watts extended his point-streak to five games. Moore has assists in five-straight. Boucher had a goal and an assist, giving him his first multi-point game of his career.

The Thunder travels down to Texas on Sunday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. to close the weekend against the Americans.

Single game tickets are on sale. Buy tickets for any game this season and come watch the 32nd year of Thunder hockey. Click here to purchase today.

-Thunder-

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.