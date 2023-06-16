SWB Games Notes - June 16

June 16, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (29-36) @ Rochester Red Wings (31-33)

Game 66 | Away Game 33 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY | Friday, June 16, 2023 | First Pitch 6:45 PM

RHP Will Warren (2-3, 7.08) vs RHP Jose Urena (0-1, 7.06)

CALLED UP- Josh Maciejewski finished his rehab assignment in Hudson Valley and was promoted to SWB to begin the road series. The 27year old began then season on the Injured List, but pitched in three contests with the Renegades. This is the lefty's fourth time in Triple-A and he is set to be an impactful piece of the bullpen.

WALK OFF STATS- The RailRiders have walked-off three games for wins at PNC Field and have been walked off against three times on the road. Last night after taking the lead in the top of the seventh, the Red Wings got a two-run double from Franmil Reyes to steal away the win. St. Paul and Lehigh Valley have also notched walk off wins. Jesus Bastidas, Ben Rortvedt, and Michael Hermosillo have each recorded hits to end the game in the home half for SWB.

FLO'S FLYING - Estevan Florial had his second multi-homer game of the season last night to total 17 homers on the year. He has done this in the 47 games he is played in this year. The most Flo has ever hit in a season is 18 in 2021 when he split time between Somerset, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and New York.

HOMER HEAVEN- The RailRiders were the first International League team to hit 100 home runs and they now have 108. Rochester has 64 as a team. The New York Yankees have totaled 104. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with seventeen.

RUNNING RAILRIDERS - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has swiped 74 bases this season, seventh in the International League. Wilmer Difo and Estevan Florial lead the team with 13 steals. Rochester has just 61 snags as a team with Richie Martin in charge with 16. Last summer, the RailRiders stole 172 bases which was a season-high record.

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had seven different first basemen this season. Billy McKinney leads the way with 23 starts, while Andres Chaparro has made 18 starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez each made their first professional start at the corner this season and now have each defended there three times. Franchy Cordero also played a handful of frames at first.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has four birthdays in June. Oswald Peraza turns 23 on June 15 while the following day Will Warren turns 24. On the 18th of the month, Jamie Westbrook turns 28 and finally Michael Feliz turns 30 on June 28.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect outfielder Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) and Randy Vasquez (#12) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

