MLB Debut: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens has been a vital presence on the mound for the Charlotte Knights this season, so much that on April 7, he got the call-up to the south side to join the Chicago White Sox making his Major League Baseball debut.

That night in Pittsburgh, it was his time to add his name to the short historic list of players to play in Major League Baseball, getting the call and being told the next inning was his.

"It was incredible," said Scholtens. "There were a lot of feelings that went into it. Warming up in the bullpen, knowing that you got the next inning, knowing that unless something crazy happens like a meteor comes down on the stadium, you are going to be one of those couple thousand that have ever pitched on a mound, so it was a very profound moment. It was awesome."

MLB DEBUT

Scholtens made his first career appearances for the White Sox, taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates in relief. Until the 2022 season, Scholtens had made most of his appearances as starts, but last season with the El Paso Chihuahuas, he made 22 appearances out of the bullpen, helping prepare him for this moment.

"Fortunately, I pitched a lot out of the bullpen last year in El Paso, so I had some practice of getting the mentality you don't know when you are going in, but when your name is called, you got to be ready. I thought it helped me because I was able to snap into that feeling that we got to get ready to pitch rather than thinking about it all day and getting all antsy knowing when it's going to happen as a starter," said Scholtens.

The first batter he faced was Pirates star Ke'Bryan Hayes who flew out to right field on the first pitch, helping remove the nerves and allowing Scholtens to settle into the game. Following the first out, Scholtens added his first career Major League strikeout, getting Jack Suwinski to go down looking.

"It was great. It was my first pitch, and it was my first out. Obviously, he's a great hitter, and just being able to throw a strike, feeling my legs underneath me, and trying to get that first one out of the way helped me settle down that this is baseball. These hitters are good, but they don't hit everything, and my stuff can get guys out at this level," said Scholtens. He added, "I loved that it was one pitch. I was okay; that's it done. I got my out now I'm here and go back to what I do and throw strikes and compete."

He ended his debut throwing three innings, striking out four batters and only allowing one run.

FAVORITE MOMENT

"My favorite moment was coming onto the field through the bullpen gates and seeing the whole stadium; that's when it hit me. I got filled with a lot of emotions that, fortunately, I was able to move past once I got to the mound and just focus on pitching," said Scholtens.

RETURN TO UPTOWN

Scholtens shined on May 14 against the Durham Bulls, throwing 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball before handing it over to the bullpen, where the Knights secured the win. He compiled four strikeouts while only walking one and giving up just five hits. After that start with the Knights, he impressed well enough to earn another call-up to Chicago, providing more vital innings for the White Sox this season. Since then, he's come back and provided the Knights with stability in he rotation.

