Clippers Roster

June 16, 2023 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release







Effective 6-16-23Delete RHP Touki Toussaint- contract purchased by Cleveland

Add- RHP Jason Bilous- activated from Developmental List

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.