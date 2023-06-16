Scholtens to White Sox, Solesky to Knights
June 16, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(DURHAM, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights announced two roster moves ahead of tonight's game four matchup at Durham, NC against the Durham Bulls.
RHP Jesse Scholtens was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. This is the third promotion of the season for the 29-year-old, who made his major-league debut earlier this year with the White Sox on April 7. With the Knights this season, Scholtens is 2-2 with a 4.44 ERA in nine games (all starts) over 46.2 innings pitched. In five games (one start) with the White Sox this season, Scholtens is 0-2 with a 3.24 ERA over 16.2 innings pitched.
RHP Chase Solesky was promoted to the Charlotte Knights today from Double-A Birmingham and will start tonight's game at Durham, NC against the Durham Bulls. A native of Fort Pierce, FL, Solesky is 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA in nine games (all starts) this season with the Barons over 39.0 innings pitched. The 25-year-old was drafted by the White Sox in the 21st round of the June 2019 First-Year Player Draft.
